CAIRO, March 5 (Reuters) - Egyptian property developer Talaat Moustafa’s net profit for 2013 rose 7.2 percent year-on-year to 585.19 million Egyptian pounds ($84.1 million), it said in a statement published by the bourse on Wednesday.

Talaat Moustafa’s revenues reached 4.86 billion pounds in 2013 in comparison with 4.64 billion pounds the previous year. ($1 = 6.9606 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Noah Browning; editing by Jane Baird)