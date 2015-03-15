FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt aims for tourism revenue of up to $9.5 bln in 2015-minister
March 15, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt aims for tourism revenue of up to $9.5 bln in 2015-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, March 15 (Reuters) - Egypt aims to receive between 11-11.5 million tourists in 2015, with revenue of $9-$9.5 billion, the new tourism minister said on Sunday.

Egypt is targeting 20 million tourists with revenue of $20 billion in 2020, Khaled Rami told Reuters at an investment conference in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Egypt received 9.9 million tourists in 2014, the previous tourism minister had said. (Reporting By Ehab Farouk; writing By Shadi Bushra; editing by Yara Bayoumy and Jason Neely)

