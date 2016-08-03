FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Egypt's trade gap narrows 25 pct on year in May: state agency
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Egypt's trade gap narrows 25 pct on year in May: state agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's trade deficit was 24.6 percent smaller in May compared with a year earlier, the statistics agency said on Wednesday, as the government seeks to promote exports while minimising imports to manage a chronic shortage of hard currency.

The trade deficit was 25.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.8 billion), down from 33.4 billion in the same month a year earlier, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics said in a statement.

Egypt has run short of foreign currency since a popular uprising in 2011 drove away tourists and foreign investors, leaving it struggling to pay for imports, from wheat to consumer goods.

The central bank has been rationing dollars, giving priority to imports of essential goods and to exporters who need to import raw material for manufacturing.

Exports increased by 9.1 percent in May to 18.3 billion pounds, CAPMAS said.

Imports decreased by 13.3 percent, reaching 43.5 billion pounds in May versus 50.2 billion pounds in the same month a year earlier, it said.

$1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.