Train carrying army recruits crashes in Egypt, 12 killed
January 15, 2013 / 12:20 AM / 5 years ago

Train carrying army recruits crashes in Egypt, 12 killed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A military train carrying young recruits to army camp derailed in a Cairo suburb on Tuesday, killing at least 12 people and injuring 96 others, state news media and a security source said.

The train was traveling from Upper Egypt to Cairo when it derailed in the Giza neighborhood of Badrashin, the security source said. Injured passengers were moved to hospitals, the health ministry said in a statement.

The train was a military vehicle carrying conscripted youth on their way to an army camp, state news media said.

Egypt’s roads and railways have a poor safety record, and Egyptians have long complained that successive governments have failed to enforce even basic safeguards, leading to a string of deadly crashes.

In November, at least 50 people, mostly children, were killed when a train slammed into a school bus as it crossed the tracks at a rail crossing south of Cairo, further inflaming public anger at Egypt’s shoddy transport network. (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
