At least 30 die in Egypt bus crash - security sources

CAIRO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - At least thirty people died in a bus crash in southern Egypt early on Monday, security sources said.

More than a dozen were also injured when two buses collided on a desert highway outside the town of Edfu, north of Aswan, the sources said. A third bus then smashed into the wreckage, the sources added.

Hundreds die and thousands are injured every year in Egyptian road accidents, often caused by reckless driving and poor roads. (Reporting By Mohamed Abdellah and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Andrew Heavens)