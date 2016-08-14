FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt T-bill yields rise at first auction since IMF agreement -c.bank data
August 14, 2016

Egypt T-bill yields rise at first auction since IMF agreement -c.bank data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at Sunday's auction, the first since the International Monetary Fund agreed in principle to grant the country a $12 billion three-year loan facility, data from the central bank showed.

The average yield on the 91-day bill rose to 14.154 percent from 14.089 percent at the last auction on August 7. The 266-day bill rose to 15.889 percent from 15.730 percent at a similar auction a week ago. (Reporting by Ola Noureldin; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing Ahmed Aboulenein)

