CAIRO Feb 9 Average yields on Egyptian six-month and one-year Treasury bills dropped sharply at an auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.

The yield on 182-day Treasury bills fell to 17.726 percent from 19.671 percent at the previous auction.

The yield on 364-day bills dropped to 17.725 percent from 19.593 percent at the most recent similar auction. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)