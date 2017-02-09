BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
CAIRO Feb 9 Average yields on Egyptian six-month and one-year Treasury bills dropped sharply at an auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.
The yield on 182-day Treasury bills fell to 17.726 percent from 19.671 percent at the previous auction.
The yield on 364-day bills dropped to 17.725 percent from 19.593 percent at the most recent similar auction. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: