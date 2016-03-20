UPDATE 1-Egyptian T-bill yields jump at auction

(Adds detail, background)

CAIRO, March 20 (Reuters) - Yields on Egypt’s three-month and nine-month treasury bills jumped aggressively at auction on Sunday, finance ministry data showed, after the central bank increased interest rates by a higher than expected 150 basis points on Thursday.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the overnight deposit rate to 10.75 percent from 9.25 percent and the overnight lending rate rose to 11.75 percent from 10.25 percent, it said in a statement.

The average yield on Egypt’s 91-day bill jumped to 13.061 percent, compared with 11.591 percent at the last sale on March 13. The yield on the 273-day bill jumped to 13.987 percent, against 12.478 percent at a similar auction on March 13.

The jump follows similar increases last week to yields on the five-year and 10-year treasury bonds on Monday and the one-year and six-month bills on Thursday.

State-owned banks introduced a currency hedging option to attract foreign investors into Egyptian treasuries last week.

The central bank devalued the Egyptian pound on Monday and said it would move to a more flexible exchange-rate policy in an effort to rebalance markets and ease a shortage of foreign currency that had stifled business activity and hit confidence.

The most populous Arab state, which relies heavily on imports, has been facing a dollar shortage since a popular uprising in 2011 drove away tourists and foreign investors, both major sources of hard currency.

Its foreign currency reserves had more than halved to $16.5 billion in February from around $36 billion in 2011. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by David Goodman)