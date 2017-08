CAIRO, March 26 (Reuters) - Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills fell at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.

Yields on the three-month bills fell to an average of 19.375 percent from 19.431 percent at the most recent similar auction.

Yields on the nine-month bills decreased to 19.173 percent from 19.229 percent. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)