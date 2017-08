CAIRO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Yields on Egypt's three-month treasury bills dropped on Thursday while yields on its nine-month treasury bills stabilised, data from the central bank showed.

The average yield on the 91-day bill dropped to 14.593 percent from 14.775 percent at the previous auction on Sept 25. The 273-day bill's yield was stable at at 16.394 percent, unchanged from a similar auction on Sept. 25. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Angus MacSwan)