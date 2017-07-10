BRIEF-CIM Financial Services appoints Mark Van Beuningen as group CEO designate
* Mark Van Beuningen has been appointed as group CEO designate to succeed Paul Leech who will be stepping down as CEO at Sept end
CAIRO, July 10 Foreign participation in Egypt's three-year and seven-year treasury bond sale on Monday reached 545 million Egyptian pounds ($30.53 million), the head of public debt at the Finance Ministry, Sami Khallaf told Reuters.
Khallaf said the amount made up 31 percent of the total issuance.
The foreign buy-in comes days after Egypt's central bank hiked key interest rates 200 basis points in a bid to clamp down on soaring inflation, a move that helped push up treasury bill rates. ($1 = 17.8500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Faruok and Eric Knecht)
* Blackrock strategist Richard Turnill says "continue to favour international stocks over U.S. stocks"- CNBC Further company coverage: