9 months ago
Egypt's three and nine-month t-bill yields fall in weekly auction
#Market News
November 13, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 9 months ago

Egypt's three and nine-month t-bill yields fall in weekly auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month Treasury bills fell on Sunday in the second auction since the central bank floated the pound currency, with bids submitted for nine-month bills roughly four times more than the amount accepted.

Yields on the 91-day bill dropped to an average of 18.028 percent from 19.055 percent the last time similar bills were sold.

Yields on the 273-day bill declined to an average of 18.715 percent from 20.367 percent at the last similar auction.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch recommended in a recent report that investors buy 6-month Egyptian T-bills without hedging them. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Writing by Eric Knecht)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
