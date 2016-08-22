Yields rise at Egypt's T-bond auction

CAIRO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Yields rose on Egypt's 1 1/2-year, three-year and seven-year Treasury bonds at an auction on Monday, data from the central bank showed.

The average yield on the 1 1/2-year zero-coupon bond rose to 16.270 percent from 15.964 percent when it was last sold, on Aug. 8.

The yield on the three-year bond jumped to 16.623 percent from 16.389 percent at the last similar auction on Aug. 8.

Yields on the seven-year bond also rose, to 17.385 percent from 17.353 at the last similar sale, also on Aug. 8. (Reporting by Eric Knecht, editing by Larry King)