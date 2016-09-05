FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Yields rise at Egypt's T-bond auction
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

Yields rise at Egypt's T-bond auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Yields rose on Egypt's 1 1/2-year, three-year and seven-year Treasury bonds at an auction on Monday, data from the central bank showed.

The average yield on the 1 1/2-year, zero-coupon bond jumped to 16.497 percent from 16.270 percent when it was last sold, on Aug. 22.

The yield on the three-year bond jumped to 16.896 percent from 16.623 percent at the last similar auction on Aug. 22.

Yields on the seven-year bond also rose to 17.428 percent from 17.385 at the last similar sale, also on Aug.22. (Reporting by Ola Noureldin; editing by Ahmed Aboulenein/Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.