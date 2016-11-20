Egypt's three and nine-month t-bill yields fall in weekly auction

CAIRO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month Treasury bills fell at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.

Yields on the 91-day bill dropped to an average of 17.744 percent from 18.028 percent the last time similar bills were sold.

Yields on the 266-day bill declined to an average of 17.610 percent from 18.715 percent at the last similar auction.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch recommended in a recent report that investors buy 6-month Egyptian T-bills without hedging them. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif, Editing by Lin Noueihed)