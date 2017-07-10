CAIRO, July 10 The average yield on Egypt's three-year bonds rose to 19.478 percent on Monday from 18.382 percent at the last auction on June 21, while the seven-year bond yield rose to 19.214 percent from 18.346 percent.

The central bank raised its key interest rates by 200 basis points last week for the second policy meeting in a row, confounding the expectations of economists who forecast rates were unlikely to change. (Reporting by Amina Ismail)