Sri Lankan rupee slips on importer dollar demand
COLOMBO, July 10 The Sri Lankan rupee edged lower on Monday as importers demanded dollars amid mild selling of the U.S. currency by banks and exporters, dealers said.
CAIRO, July 10 The average yield on Egypt's three-year bonds rose to 19.478 percent on Monday from 18.382 percent at the last auction on June 21, while the seven-year bond yield rose to 19.214 percent from 18.346 percent.
The central bank raised its key interest rates by 200 basis points last week for the second policy meeting in a row, confounding the expectations of economists who forecast rates were unlikely to change. (Reporting by Amina Ismail)
* Mark Van Beuningen has been appointed as group CEO designate to succeed Paul Leech who will be stepping down as CEO at Sept end