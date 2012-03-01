Plane with U.S. activists leaves Egypt, says official

CAIRO, March 1 (Reuters) - A plane carrying American pro-democracy campaigners and other activists left Egypt on Thursday after a travel ban was lifted, an airport official said, a move that is likely to defuse the deepest row between Washington and Cairo in decades.

“They have left,” the airport official told Reuters, without giving further details. A U.S. military plane had been sent to Egypt to take them, airport officials had said earlier. (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Sophie Hares)