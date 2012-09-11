FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptians angry at film scale U.S. embassy walls
September 11, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

Egyptians angry at film scale U.S. embassy walls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Egyptian protesters scaled the walls of the U.S. embassy in Cairo on Tuesday and some pulled down the American flag during a protest over what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, witnesses said.

In place of the U.S. flag, the protesters tried to raise a black flag with the words “There is no god but Allah and Mohammad is his messenger”, a Reuters reporter said.

About 20 people stood on top of the outer wall of the embassy in central Cairo, where about 2,000 protesters had gathered.

