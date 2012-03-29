FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt ex-housing minister gets 8 yrs jail for graft
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 6 years ago

Egypt ex-housing minister gets 8 yrs jail for graft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO, March 29 (Reuters) - A Cairo court sentenced former Housing Minister Ibrahim Soliman to eight years in jail on Thursday and fined him 2.18 billion Egyptian pounds ($360.9 million) for squandering public funds in two separate real estate deals.

The court also sentenced Magdi Rasekh, father-in-law of ousted President Hosni Mubarak’s eldest son Alaa, in absentia to five years in jail and fined him 2.34 billion pounds in connection with one of deals.

The cases against Soliman, minister from 1993 to 2005, and Rasekh were first referred to the public prosecutor in May, three months after Mubarak was ousted in a public uprising.

They were convicted of selling state land to businessmen for less than their market value. The fines included compensation to the state as well as penalties.

They will not be required to return the land, much of which has been developed and sold on to other people.

Rasekh had been board chairman at property developer SODIC , but stepped down last year, adding to a list of resignations at property firms scrambling to distance themselves from the country’s deposed president.

Six other businessmen and state employees were also sentenced and fined in the case.

SODIC shares fell one percent while Egypt’s benchmark index eased 0.4 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.