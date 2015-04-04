FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Two bombs explode near Cairo police station, no casualties -state media
April 4, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Two bombs explode near Cairo police station, no casualties -state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

CAIRO, April 4 (Reuters) - Two bombs exploded in Cairo’s residential Imbaba district on Saturday, causing no casualties, Egypt’s state-run Al Ahram newspaper said on its website.

Ahram said the bombs exploded in front of the Ahmed Oraby school near the Imbaba police station.

It said bomb exports had cordoned off the area and were searching for anymore explosives in the area.

Most of the worst in a campaign of bomb attacks in Egypt have hit the Sinai peninsula, a remote but strategic region bordering Gaza, Israel and the Suez Canal. But smaller blasts have become increasingly common in Cairo and other cities.

Imbaba has been hit by similar incidents before. In February, a bomb exploded outside an Imbaba restaurant, killing one.

An Egyptian militant group allied with Islamic State claimed responsibility on Friday for attacks on military checkpoints which killed 15 soldiers and two civilians in the Sinai. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

