Islamic State's Egypt wing claims attacks that killed 27 -Twitter
January 29, 2015 / 9:46 PM / 3 years ago

Islamic State's Egypt wing claims attacks that killed 27 -Twitter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Islamic State’s Sinai wing claimed responsibility for attacks that killed at least 27 on Thursday night, the group said on its official Twitter account.

A series of tweets from the Sinai Province’s Twitter account claimed responsibility for each of the four attacks that took place in North Sinai and Suez provinces, in some of the worst anti-state violence Egypt has seen in months.

Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis, Egypt’s most active militant group, changed its name to Sinai Province last year after swearing allegiance to Islamic State, the hardline Sunni militant group that has seized swathes of Iraq and Syria. (Reporting By Ali Abdelatti; Writing By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Chris Reese)

