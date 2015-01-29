FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six dead, Egyptian state newspaper office destroyed in Sinai attack -state media
January 29, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 3 years ago

Six dead, Egyptian state newspaper office destroyed in Sinai attack -state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Six people were killed and an office of Egypt’s state newspaper al Ahram was destroyed in an attack by suspected Islamist militants in the restive North Sinai province, state television and al Ahram said on Thursday.

It was not clear if the newspaper’s offices were the target of the attack, which took place in the provincial capital el-Arish just days after the anniversary of Egypt’s 2011 uprising.

Egypt is facing an Islamist insurgency based in Sinai that has claimed the lives of hundreds of security officers in the remote but strategic desert region, which borders the Palestinian Gaza Strip, Israel and the Suez Canal.

Reporting By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
