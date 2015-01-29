Second Sinai attack kills major, death toll from earlier attack rises to 12 -sources

CAIRO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - An attack on a checkpoint in Rafah in Egypt’s North Sinai province killed an army major and wounded six others, security and medical sources said on Thursday.

The toll from an earlier bombing in the province’s capital that targeted regional security services headquarters rose to 12 dead and 30 wounded, including around nine civilians, the sources said.

An Islamist insurgency based in Sinai has claimed the lives of hundreds of security officers in the remote but strategic desert region, which borders the Palestinian Gaza Strip, Israel and the Suez Canal. (Reporting By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Susan Fenton)