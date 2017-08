CAIRO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Vodafone Egypt signed a 4G licence agreement with the country's telecoms regulator for $335 million late on Saturday, the regulator said in a statement on Sunday.

The company also signed a fixed-line phone service licence worth $11.26 million.

This raises Vodafone Egypt's overall spectrum to 42.5 MHz. (Reporting by Ola Noureldin; Editing by Mark Potter)