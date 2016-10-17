FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
REFILE-Vodafone Egypt to pay half of 4G licence fee in dollars -official
October 17, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 10 months ago

REFILE-Vodafone Egypt to pay half of 4G licence fee in dollars -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix spelling of licence in headline and text)

CAIRO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Vodafone Egypt will pay half of the fee for its 4G mobile licence in dollars, a company official told Reuters on Wednesday, one day after the company signed a licence agreement with Egypt's telecoms regulator.

The company paid 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($168.92 million) for the licence on October 15 and will be paying the remaining fee within days in coordination with its parent company, the official, who declined to be identified, said.

Vodafone Egypt agreed to pay $335 million for the licence on Sunday. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
