a year ago
Egypt's GASC amends tender specifications in line with new ergot policy
September 22, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Egypt's GASC amends tender specifications in line with new ergot policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), has amended its tender booklet to reflect the country's change on ergot fungus policy to a tolerance level of 0.05 percent, it said on Thursday.

GASC's tender booklet is the document outlining terms and wheat specifications for its purchase tenders.

The country reversed its controversial zero-tolerance policy on the common grain fungus on Wednesday after the policy had all but blocked Egypt's access to global wheat.

Egypt, the world's largest wheat buyer, is tapping the global grain market for wheat to be shipped Oct. 21-31, having failed in its three precious tenders. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
