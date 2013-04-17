UPDATE 1-Egypt says can buy any quantity of wheat; stocks slip

(Adds details, background)

CAIRO, April 17 (Reuters) - Egypt’s supply minister said on Wednesday the country can buy “any quantity of wheat” it needs, whenever it needs to, while the country’s total stockpiles of wheat ebbed lower.

Egypt, traditionally the world’s largest importer of wheat, has been struggling to ensure wheat supply as it goes through an economic and political crisis that has made it harder to arrange payments for wheat imports.

“We have offers from the U.S, India, Kazakhstan and Russia to import wheat and we decide our needs based on our interests and we asked for a group of facilitations (concessions) linked to method of payment, storage and the currency with which we will pay,” Supply Minister Bassem Ouda said after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Current wheat reserves of Egypt dropped to 1.740 million tonnes, enough to last 71 days, a government statement said earlier, adding that expected foreign contracts for wheat will add 120,000 tonnes, raising the expected reserves to 1.860, enough for 75 days.

A weakening Egyptian pound has pushed up the cost of wheat imports, paid for in dollars. The pound has lost around a tenth of its value this year and the country’s foreign reserves fell to a critical low of $13.4 billion, not enough to cover three months of its total imports.

Egypt would normally import around 10 million tonnes of wheat a year, but state purchases since January have fallen to less than a quarter of the same period last year.

Ouda said Egypt plans to procure 4.5 million tonnes of wheat locally this year from farmers.

He also said that within the coming two weeks there would no longer be subsidised flour in the country.

The government says bakers have long profiteered by selling government-subsidised flour onto the black market.

Under the new system, the government is selling the flour to bakers at market prices, and then compensating them according to how much subsidised bread they bake per sack of flour.

Ouda said that 80 percent of bakeries are contracted with the ministry at non-regulated flour prices and added that "huge" diesel quantities have been stored and about 20 litres of diesel will be assigned monthly per feddan (0.42 hectares) for the harvest season.