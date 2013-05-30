FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's GASC says has at least 5 months' worth of wheat stocks
May 30, 2013 / 2:30 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt's GASC says has at least 5 months' worth of wheat stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 30 (Reuters) - Egypt’s main state wheat buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Thursday it had at least five months’ worth of wheat stocks and expected an additional two months’ supply once the local harvest season ends.

GASC had gathered 3.2 million tonnes of local wheat up until May 29. Total contracts for imported wheat signed this fiscal year were for 3.375 million tonnes, Mamdouh Abdel Fattah, GASC’s vice chairman told Reuters.

Asked about unapproved genetically modified wheat found growing on a farm in Oregon, Abdel Fattah said: “Until now we have no fears. But we will study the Oregon wheat matter and see what the latest developments on it are.” (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; editing by Keiron Henderson)

