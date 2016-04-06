FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Egypt bans domestic trading of imported wheat
April 6, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt bans domestic trading of imported wheat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

CAIRO, April 6 (Reuters) - Egypt has banned the trading of imported wheat inside the country, Supply Minister Khaled Hanafi said on Wednesday, a move which could reduce smuggling of the grain that cost the country hundreds of millions of dollars last year.

Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, annually fixes a local procurement price for Egyptian wheat that is above global prices in an attempt to encourage farmers to grow the crop.

As Reuters detailed in a special report in March, the higher local price led to record smuggling last year of cheap foreign wheat passed off as local crop. The wide scale fraud cost Egypt nearly 2 billion Egyptian pounds in public funds ($225 million).

Those caught trading imported wheat domestically will be subject to a jail sentence of six months to one year and a fine of 500 to 1,000 Egyptian pounds ($56-$113), the statement said.

Egypt’s wheat harvest begins in April and runs through July. Last year the government said it procured a record 5.3 million tonnes of the grain, up from 3.7 million tonnes the year before.

Industry sources say that roughly 2 million tonnes of last year’s procurement actually came from abroad.

$1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Mark Potter

