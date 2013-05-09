UPDATE 1-Egypt says local wheat supplies this season at 996,000 T

(Adds last year’s supply amounts, background)

CAIRO, May 9 (Reuters) - Egypt’s supply minister said on Thursday the amount of local wheat supplied to the state this season reached 996,000 tonnes compared to 209,000 tonnes at the same time last year.

”With regards to the wheat crop, we are moving well and better than planned,“ Bassem Ouda told a news conference. ”Within 24 hours, and with excellent performance from the farmers, 130,000 tonnes have been supplied to the state.

“Today, the total supply has reached 996,000 tonnes. Only 4,000 tonnes had been rejected ... which shows that the quality of the product is high. We are expecting more.”

Egypt usually imports around 10 million tonnes of wheat a year but this year the state says it will buy only around 4 million to 5 million tonnes from abroad.

It hopes to get the rest from local production but some farmers said this was an unrealistic goal due to inadequate irrigation and fuel shortages.

On May 4 a state-run newspaper quoted Prime Minister Hisham Kandil as saying Egypt’s purchasing of local wheat during this year’s harvest was so far seven times the amount acquired up to this point last year.

He said this put state self-sufficiency from wheat production at 65 percent from 45 percent last year.

More than two years of political turmoil since a popular uprising ousted President Hosni Mubarak have frightened away tourists and foreign investors.

This has drained foreign currency reserves used to pay for imports, especially for a strategic item like wheat needed by the government to keep providing low-cost subsidised bread.

A bread shortage in 2008 and similar problems in the 1970s caused riots at a time when demonstrations were not as common as they are in post-revolutionary Egypt. (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; editing by Alison Birrane and Keiron Henderson)