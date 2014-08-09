FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt to hold price for local wheat steady -PM
August 9, 2014 / 7:02 PM / 3 years ago

Egypt to hold price for local wheat steady -PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Egyptian Prime Minister Ibrahim Mehleb said on Saturday the government planned to buy local wheat from farmers “at a fair price no lower than last year,” in comments broadcast by state television.

The government purchased wheat for 420 Egyptian pounds ($58.74) per ardeb (150 kg) in the most recent harvest season which ended in June.

Egypt pays domestic farmers more than $100 per tonne above the world market price for their wheat to encourage sales to the state. (1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

