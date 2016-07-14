Egypt's prosecutor says some wheat only procured on paper

CAIRO, July 14 (Reuters) - Some local wheat was only procured by the government on paper, but not delivered, according to a statement issued on Thursday by Egypt’s general prosecutor’s office.

Egypt’s parliament set up a fact-finding commission last month to look into allegations of corruption in wheat procurement.

Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, last month announced a government-led inspection of wheat silos after an unusually high procurement figure prompted allegations of possible fraud from top industry officials, traders and members of parliament.