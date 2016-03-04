FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Agriculture Ministry says will continue to send wheat inspectors abroad
March 4, 2016 / 1:47 PM / a year ago

Egypt's Agriculture Ministry says will continue to send wheat inspectors abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, March 4 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Agriculture Ministry said on Friday it would continue to send experts to inspect government wheat purchases at ports of origin.

Sources had told Reuters on Thursday that the agricultural quarantine authority was considering halting inspections abroad.

“The central administration of the agriculture quarantine will continue to send inspectors and experts to inspect imported wheat cargoes,” a statement by the ministry said.

The agriculture ministry also said in its statement it had agreed with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to urgently send an expert to discuss the ergot fungus with all those concerned. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

