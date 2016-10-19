SGS says not had talks with Egypt over wheat inspections

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Swiss-based inspection firm SGS has not had discussions with Egypt about checking wheat import cargoes, contrary to what was announced last month by the Egyptian authorities, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

Egypt's agriculture ministry had said in late September that Egypt had hired SGS to inspect wheat cargoes, replacing government experts as part of an overhaul of import terms in the world's biggest wheat buyer.

"The news in September was a surprise for us given that we had neither discussed nor agreed anything with the Egyptian authorities," the spokesman said in an emailed response to Reuters.

"I think it is a case of miscommunication."