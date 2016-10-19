FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SGS says not had talks with Egypt over wheat inspections
October 19, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 10 months ago

SGS says not had talks with Egypt over wheat inspections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Swiss-based inspection firm SGS has not had discussions with Egypt about checking wheat import cargoes, contrary to what was announced last month by the Egyptian authorities, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

Egypt's agriculture ministry had said in late September that Egypt had hired SGS to inspect wheat cargoes, replacing government experts as part of an overhaul of import terms in the world's biggest wheat buyer.

"The news in September was a surprise for us given that we had neither discussed nor agreed anything with the Egyptian authorities," the spokesman said in an emailed response to Reuters.

"I think it is a case of miscommunication."

Reporting by Valerie Parent, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Bate Felix

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
