Egypt's GASC says has enough wheat to last till June 17
January 3, 2013 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

Egypt's GASC says has enough wheat to last till June 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state wheat buyer said on Thursday it had purchased enough supplies from local and international sources to last until June 17 and expects to get an additional 5.5 months’ of stocks from increased local wheat supplies.

Asked how much Egypt had built to date in strategic stocks, Nomani Nomani, vice chairman of the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said: “I have enough to last till June 17”.

GASC said it expects its wheat supplies from the local market to increase to 4 million tonnes this year from 3.7 million last year, but added that it would continue to monitor the international market for competitive prices.

“GASC is still monitoring international markets and supplying needs of imported wheats and oils. When prices are suitable, GASC will get the imported amounts that supplement local commodities,” Nomani said. (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Alison Birrane)

