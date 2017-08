CAIRO, July 4 (Reuters) - Yields on Egyptian government five-year bonds rose at an auction on Monday.

The average yield on the five-year bond rose to 16.520 percent from an average of 16.512 percent at the previous auction on June 20.

The average yield on the ten-year bond was 17.238 percent. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)