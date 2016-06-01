France's BEA says black box signal detected in EgyptAir hunt

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Investigators have detected a signal from one of the black boxes of EgyptAir flight MS804 which plunged into the Mediterranean in an unexplained crash last month, France's aviation accident bureau said on Wednessday.

"A signal from a flight recorder has been detected," a spokesperson for the BEA agency said, referring to the hunt for the missing aircraft in deep waters between the Greek island of Crete and the northern Egyptian coast.