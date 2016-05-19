FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt to lead committee investigating disappeared EgyptAir plane
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

Egypt to lead committee investigating disappeared EgyptAir plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 19 (Reuters) - Egypt will lead the official committee investigating the disappearance of an EgyptAir flight on its way to Cairo from Paris, Ayman al-Moqadem, the head of Egypt’s Air Accidents Investigation department, said on Thursday.

The committee will also include France, which is both the manufacturing country of the Airbus 320 and the country with the second-largest number of victims on board after Egypt.

The committee will commence its search for the black boxes and gather evidence as soon as the remains of the plane are found. Britain and Greece have also offered to assist in the investigation, Moqadem said. He did not say if the offers were accepted. (Reporting by Abdelnasser Aboelfadl; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.