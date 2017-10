CAIRO, May 25 (Reuters) - EgyptAir will contract two foreign companies, one French and one Italian, to help search for the black boxes of its plane that crashed in the Mediterranean, Egyptian state television said on Wednesday.

EgyptAir flight 804 crashed on Thursday with 66 people on board including 30 Egyptians and 15 from France. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)