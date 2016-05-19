EgyptAir offers condolences to families of those aboard disappeared plane

CAIRO, May 19 (Reuters) - EgyptAir has offered its condolences to the families of passengers who were on board its airplane that disappeared early on Thursday, the first admission by the company that they had died.

“EgyptAir expresses condolences to the families of the plane’s victims and expresses its deep sorrow over this tragic accident. The company affirms it will take all measures to handle the situation and will conduct a comprehensive investigation,” Egypt’s national airline said in a statement on Twitter. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein, editing by G Crosse)