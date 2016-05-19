FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian officials believe missing EgyptAir plane crashed into sea
May 19, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Egyptian officials believe missing EgyptAir plane crashed into sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 19 (Reuters) - An EgyptAir plane missing with 66 people on board probably crashed into the sea, officials from the airline and the Egyptian civil aviation said on Thursday.

The Airbus A320 aircraft flying from Paris to Cairo went missing on Thursday, disappearing from radar over the Mediterranean Sea, EgyptAir said earlier.

Egypt’s state newspaper Ahram reported that there had been no distress call from the plane and that the last contact with the pilot was about 10 minutes before the aircraft disappeared.

Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait

