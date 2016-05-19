EgyptAir says Mediterranean Sea debris not from Flight 804 - CNN

May 19 (Reuters) - EgyptAir Vice Chairman Ahmed Adel said the debris found in the Mediterranean Sea was not from Flight 804, CNN reported on Thursday.

Greek rescue workers found lifevests and bits of plastic floating in the Mediterranean after an EgyptAir jet carrying 66 passengers and crew from Paris to Cairo disappeared from radar.

"We stand corrected on finding the wreckage because what we identified is not a part of our plane. So the search and rescue is still going on," Adel told CNN. (cnn.it/1NAGvu7) (Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)