Egyptian head of forensics denies reports of explosion on EgyptAir plane -state news

CAIRO, May 24 (Reuters) - Egypt’s head of forensics denied reports that an initial examination of human remains belonging to victims aboard the EgyptAir jet that crashed in the Mediterranean pointed towards an explosion, state news agency MENA said on Tuesday.

“Everything published about this matter is completely false, and mere assumptions that did not come from the Forensics Authority,” MENA quoted Hesham Abdelhamid as saying in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)