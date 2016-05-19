FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptair plane that left Paris for Cairo 'did not land' -French official
May 19, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

Egyptair plane that left Paris for Cairo 'did not land' -French official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - An Egyptair plane reported missing after leaving Paris for Cairo never landed, a French airport official said on Thursday.

Referring to flight MS804 reported missing by the Egyptian airline, the French official, asking not to be identified by name, said: “It did not land. That is all we can say for the moment.”

Officials at France’s foreign ministry were looking into the matter but had no immediate information to report when contacted. (Reporting by Brian Love; Editing by James Regan)

