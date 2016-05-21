FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's BEA confirms EgyptAir jet signalled smoke on board before crash
May 21, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

France's BEA confirms EgyptAir jet signalled smoke on board before crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - An EgyptAir jet sent a series of error messages indicating that smoke had been detected on board before crashing into the Mediterranean on Thursday, France’s BEA air accident investigation agency said on Saturday, confirming media reports.

“These messages do not allow in any way to say what may have caused smoke or fire on board the aircraft,” a spokesman for the agency said.

He added that the priority now was to find the two flight recorders, containing cockpit voice recordings and data readings, from the Airbus A320 which vanished from radar with 66 people on board. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide/Mark Heinrich)

