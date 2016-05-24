FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece to start key data handover of Egyptair crash Wednesday-source
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 24, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

Greece to start key data handover of Egyptair crash Wednesday-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 24 (Reuters) - Greece will start dispatching key data of the EgyptAir crash to Egyptian authorities on Wednesday, including data of the airliner as it flew through Greek airspace moments before disappearing, a source close to the probe said on Tuesday.

“We will start sending the main data from tomorrow, including the radar tracking and the conversations with controllers,” one source who requested anonymity told Reuters.

That source, and a second defence ministry official said Greece stuck by its account that the plane had lurched violently in mid-air before it disappeared from radar screens. Egyptian authorities said they did not see the plane swerve and lose altitude before it vanished from their radars. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.