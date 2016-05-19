FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Missing EgyptAir airliner made sudden swerves, plunged-Greek def min
May 19, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Missing EgyptAir airliner made sudden swerves, plunged-Greek def min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 19 (Reuters) - An EgyptAir airliner which went missing on Thursday morning had made ‘sudden swerves’ mid-air and plunged before dropping off radars in the southern Mediterranean, Greece’s defence minister said.

“At 3.39am the course of the aircraft was south and south-east of Kassos and Karpathos (islands)..immediately after it entered Cairo FIR and made swerves and a descent I describe; 90 degrees left and then 360 degrees to the right,” Defence Minister Panos Kammenos told a news conference.

Greek authorities had mounted a search in the area south of the island of Karpathos without result so far, he said.

Reporting By George Georgiopoulos, writing by Michele Kambas

