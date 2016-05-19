Greece says has not found EgyptAir trace so far

ATHENS, May 19 (Reuters) - Greek authorities said on Thursday a search was still underway off a remote Greek island for possible remains of a missing EgyptAir aircraft, with nothing being found.

Air and sea assets of the Greek defence ministry were searching south of the island of Karpathos, where the aircraft with 66 people on board is thought to have vanished at about 0030 GMT.

“Absolutely nothing has been found so far,” a senior Greek coastguard official told Reuters.