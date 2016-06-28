Data files from crashed EgyptAir plane sent back to Egypt -investigators

CAIRO, June 28 (Reuters) - Data files from the Flight Data Recorder of crashed EgyptAir flight MS804 were sent back to Egypt on Tuesday after the device was fixed in France, Egyptian investigators said.

Egypt’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Committee will now start extracting and analysing the data, a process that will take days, the committee said in a statement.

Repairs on the Airbus A320’s second black box flight recorder known as the Cockpit Voice Recorder, started in France on Tuesday morning, the committee said. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein)