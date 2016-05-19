FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EgyptAir says flight from Paris to Cairo missing
May 19, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

EgyptAir says flight from Paris to Cairo missing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - National carrier EgyptAir said on Thursday a flight from Paris to Cairo had disappeared from radar before entering Egyptian airspace.

“An official source at EGYPTAIR stated that Flight no MS804, which departed Paris at 23:09 (CEST), heading to Cairo has disappeared from radar,” the airline said on its Twitter account.

CNN said the plane was carrying 59 passengers and 10 crew. A later Tweet by EgyptAir said the plane, which was travelling at an altitude of 37,000 feet (11,280 metres), disappeared about 80 miles (130 km) before it was due to enter Egyptian airspace.

According to flightradar24.com, the plane was an Airbus A320 and its last known position was above the Mediterranean Sea. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait)

